സൂപ്പർ കപ്പ് രണ്ടാം സെമിയിൽ ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ്സിക്ക് ജയം : ഇനി കലാശപോരാട്ടം

Apr 11, 2019, 07:57 pm IST
ഭുവനേശ്വർ : സൂപ്പർ കപ്പ് ഫുട്ബോളിലെ രണ്ടാം സെമിയിൽ ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ്സിക്ക് ജയം.ഇന്നലെ കലിംഗ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന മത്സരത്തിൽ എടികെയെ ഏകപക്ഷീയമായ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് തോൽപ്പിച്ചത്.

മലയാളി താരം സി.കെ വിനീത്, അനിരുദ്ധ് ഥാപ്പ എന്നിവരാണ് വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ നേടിയത്. ശനിയാഴ്ച നടക്കുന്ന കലാശ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ എഫ് സി ഗോവയുമായിട്ടാകും ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ് സി ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.

