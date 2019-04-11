സൂപ്പർ കപ്പ് രണ്ടാം സെമിയിൽ ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ്സിക്ക് ജയം : ഇനി കലാശപോരാട്ടം

ഭുവനേശ്വർ : സൂപ്പർ കപ്പ് ഫുട്ബോളിലെ രണ്ടാം സെമിയിൽ ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ്സിക്ക് ജയം.ഇന്നലെ കലിംഗ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന മത്സരത്തിൽ എടികെയെ ഏകപക്ഷീയമായ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് തോൽപ്പിച്ചത്.

