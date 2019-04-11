സൂപ്പർ കപ്പ് രണ്ടാം സെമിയിൽ ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ്സിക്ക് ജയം : ഇനി കലാശപോരാട്ടം

ഭുവനേശ്വർ : സൂപ്പർ കപ്പ് ഫുട്ബോളിലെ രണ്ടാം സെമിയിൽ ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ്സിക്ക് ജയം.ഇന്നലെ കലിംഗ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന മത്സരത്തിൽ എടികെയെ ഏകപക്ഷീയമായ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് തോൽപ്പിച്ചത്.
The referee brings #ATKCFC to a halt at the Kalinga Stadium, where @ckvineeth and @AnirudhThapa have inspired @ChennaiyinFC through to the #HeroSuperCup final with a win over @ATKFC!#LetsFootball #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/dTxTJghRvy
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 10, 2019
മലയാളി താരം സി.കെ വിനീത്, അനിരുദ്ധ് ഥാപ്പ എന്നിവരാണ് വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ നേടിയത്. ശനിയാഴ്ച നടക്കുന്ന കലാശ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ എഫ് സി ഗോവയുമായിട്ടാകും ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ് സി ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.
Post Your Comments