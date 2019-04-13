ഭുവനേശ്വർ : സൂപ്പർ കപ്പ് കിരീടത്തിൽ മുത്തമിട്ട് എഫ് സി ഗോവ കലിംഗ സ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന കലാശ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ് സിയെ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്ക് വീഴ്ത്തിയാണ് കിരീടം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.

It is all over at the Kalinga Stadium, where goals from Ferran Corominas and @BrandonFern10 have given @FCGoaOfficial a win over @ChennaiyinFC, making them the champions of the #HeroSuperCup 🏆!#LetsFootball #IndianFootball #FCGCFC pic.twitter.com/jfTdjMCXUt

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 13, 2019