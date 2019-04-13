Latest NewsIndian Super LeagueFootballSports

സൂപ്പർ കപ്പ് കിരീടത്തിൽ മുത്തമിട്ട് എഫ് സി ഗോവ

Apr 13, 2019, 11:02 pm IST
Less than a minute
HERO SUPER CUP

ഭുവനേശ്വർ : സൂപ്പർ കപ്പ് കിരീടത്തിൽ മുത്തമിട്ട് എഫ് സി ഗോവ കലിംഗ സ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന കലാശ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ് സിയെ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്ക് വീഴ്ത്തിയാണ് കിരീടം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.

ഫെറൻ കോറോമിനാസ്(51 മിനിറ്റ്),ബ്രാൻഡൻ ഫെർണാണ്ടസ്(64) എന്നിവരാണ് വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ വലയിലാക്കിയത്. ചെന്നൈക്കായി റാഫേൽ അഗസ്റ്റോ ആശ്വാസ ഗോൾ നേടി.

