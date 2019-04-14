കൊല്ക്കത്ത: സുരേഷ് റെയ്നയ്ക്ക് ചുംബനം നൽകുന്ന കുഞ്ഞ് സിവയുടെ വീഡിയോയാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ വൈറലാകുന്നത്. ഈഡന് ഗാര്ഡന്സില് കൊല്ക്കത്ത നൈറ്റ് റൈഡേഴ്സിനെതിരായ മത്സരത്തിന് ശേഷമായിരുന്നു ഈ നിമിഷം. ധോണിയോടൊപ്പം ഗ്രൗണ്ടില് കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടയില് സുരേഷ് റെയ്ന സിവയെ എടുത്തു. ഉമ്മ ചോദിച്ചപ്പോള് കുഞ്ഞുസിവ ഒട്ടും മടി കാണിച്ചില്ല. റെയ്നയുടെ കവിളില് ഒരു ഉമ്മ നല്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
വീഡിയോ കാണാം;
When you receive your award once again and get to learn how to wear the cap yellovingly! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #KKRvCSK 🦁💛 ImranTahirSA DJBravo47 pic.twitter.com/LATflTrNP7
— 》♤MS Dhoni MS Dhoni♤《 (@MSD1official) April 14, 2019
Cutest Picture on Internet today 💛 Cub Ziva with Mahi & Raina 🤩💛🦁#MSDhoni #Ziva #SureshRaina #KKRvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/oeBAR5IQZZ
— Dhoni Raina Team (@dhoniraina_team) April 14, 2019
