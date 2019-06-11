അനസ് വീണ്ടും ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീമിലേക്ക്

മുംബൈ : അനസ് എടത്തൊടികയെ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഫുട്ബാൾ ടീമിലേക്ക് തിരികെ വിളിച്ചു. ആറ് മാസം മുമ്പാണ് മലയാളിയായ താരം വിരമിച്ചത്. ഇന്റർകോണ്ടിന്റൽ കപ്പിനുള്ള 35 അംഗ ടീമിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തി.ഈ മാസം 25 ന് ക്യാമ്പ് തുടങ്ങും.

🗣 @anasedathodika: "The respect I earned while playing for the #BlueTigers 💙🐯 is something which has pushed me to challenge myself again. I'm equally passionate and focused like what I was one year back. I'm ready to push myself more.” 🙌🏻💪🏻#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/J0XxpolFB8

— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 11, 2019