അനസ് വീണ്ടും ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീമിലേക്ക്

Jun 11, 2019, 01:02 pm IST

മുംബൈ : അനസ് എടത്തൊടികയെ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഫുട്ബാൾ ടീമിലേക്ക് തിരികെ വിളിച്ചു. ആറ് മാസം മുമ്പാണ് മലയാളിയായ താരം വിരമിച്ചത്. ഇന്റർകോണ്ടിന്റൽ കപ്പിനുള്ള 35 അംഗ ടീമിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തി.ഈ മാസം 25 ന് ക്യാമ്പ് തുടങ്ങും.

