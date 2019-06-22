ലണ്ടൻ: ചികിത്സയ്‌ക്കെത്തിയ 101 വയസുള്ള രോഗിയെ മർദ്ദിച്ച പരിചാരിക പിടിയിൽ. ഒളിക്യാമറയിൽ പകർത്തിയ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവന്നതോടെയാണ് യുവതി പിടിയിലായത്. ആഷികിയ റെയ്ഡ് എന്ന 36 കാരിയാണ് പിടിയിലായത്.

വീഡിയോ കാണാം;

#JAILED| This #Birmingham carer has been jailed for ill-treating a 101-year-old elderly dementia patient in her own home. Ashikiah Reid, from #Erdington, was handed an eight-month prison sentence at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday (18 June): https://t.co/fzfovOIlFC pic.twitter.com/CSmEYzFqNI

— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) June 20, 2019