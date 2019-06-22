Latest NewsInternational

ചികിത്സയ്‌ക്കെത്തിയ 101 വയസുള്ള രോഗിയെ മർദ്ദിക്കുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്ത് ; യുവതി പിടിയിൽ

Jun 22, 2019, 06:22 pm IST

ലണ്ടൻ: ചികിത്സയ്‌ക്കെത്തിയ 101 വയസുള്ള രോഗിയെ മർദ്ദിച്ച പരിചാരിക പിടിയിൽ. ഒളിക്യാമറയിൽ പകർത്തിയ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവന്നതോടെയാണ് യുവതി പിടിയിലായത്. ആഷികിയ റെയ്ഡ് എന്ന 36 കാരിയാണ് പിടിയിലായത്.

വീഡിയോ കാണാം;

