ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വിജയം; സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിലും ആവേശം

സതാംപ്ടണ്: തുടക്കം പതറിയെങ്കിലും അഫ്ഗാനിസ്ഥാനെതിരെ ഇന്ത്യ നേടിയ വിജയം ത്രസിപ്പിക്കുന്നതായിരുന്നു. 11 റണ്സിനാണ് ഇന്ത്യന് ജയം. അഫ്ഗാനായി മുഹമ്മദ് നബി അര്ദ്ധ സെഞ്ചുറി നേടിയെങ്കിലും ഷമിയുടെ ഹാട്രിക്കിലാണ് ഇന്ത്യ ജയം നേടിയത്. ആവേശജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയ ഇന്ത്യന് ടീമിന് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടെ വൻ പ്രശംസയാണ് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്.
What a game! India beat a resilient Afghanistan by 11 runs with Shami closing it out with a hattrick #CWC19
— Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) June 22, 2019
HAT-TRICK FOR SHAMI! What a performance this has been from him!
Now we can all breathe a sigh of relief. India wins by 11 runs! #PlayBold #INDvAFG #CWC19
— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) June 22, 2019
WWWhistle Podu! First game this World Cup and a hat-trick in the last over of the closest match India featured in! WWWay to go @MdShami11! #WhistleForIndia #INDvAFG #CWC19 🦁
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 22, 2019
Congratulations to India for winning yet another match at the #CWC19 today. Best batting side truly! But well played Afghanistan! Superb game! Let’s remember that India has helped in building the Afghan cricketing team. Man of the Match should be Shami!! Chak De Phate!!
— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 22, 2019
