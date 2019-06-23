CricketLatest News

ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വിജയം; സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിലും ആവേശം

Jun 23, 2019, 07:49 am IST
india
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐസിസി /ICC

സതാംപ്‌ടണ്‍: തുടക്കം പതറിയെങ്കിലും അഫ്‌ഗാനിസ്ഥാനെതിരെ ഇന്ത്യ നേടിയ വിജയം ത്രസിപ്പിക്കുന്നതായിരുന്നു. 11 റണ്‍സിനാണ് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ജയം. അഫ്‌ഗാനായി മുഹമ്മദ് നബി അര്‍ദ്ധ സെഞ്ചുറി നേടിയെങ്കിലും ഷമിയുടെ ഹാട്രിക്കിലാണ് ഇന്ത്യ ജയം നേടിയത്. ആവേശജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ടീമിന് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടെ വൻ പ്രശംസയാണ് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

stent

ഹൃദ്‌രോഗികള്‍ക്ക് തിരിച്ചടിയാകുന്നു; സ്‌റ്റെന്റ് ലഭ്യമല്ല, മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളേജിലെ കാത്ത്‌ലാബ് അടച്ചുപൂട്ടലിന്റെ വക്കില്‍

Jun 23, 2019, 08:43 am IST
halwa ceremony

മധുരം പങ്കിട്ടു; ബജറ്റ് അച്ചടിക്ക് തുടക്കമിട്ട് ധനമന്ത്രാലയം

Jun 23, 2019, 08:17 am IST

ശ്രീലങ്കയിൽ അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥ വീണ്ടും നീട്ടി

Jun 23, 2019, 08:14 am IST
iran issue

ഇറാന് മുകളിലൂടെ പറക്കുമ്പോള്‍ സൂക്ഷിക്കണം; ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് സുരക്ഷയൊരുക്കി ഓപ്പറേഷന്‍ സങ്കല്‍പ്

Jun 23, 2019, 08:09 am IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close