ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വിജയം; സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിലും ആവേശം

സതാംപ്‌ടണ്‍: തുടക്കം പതറിയെങ്കിലും അഫ്‌ഗാനിസ്ഥാനെതിരെ ഇന്ത്യ നേടിയ വിജയം ത്രസിപ്പിക്കുന്നതായിരുന്നു. 11 റണ്‍സിനാണ് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ജയം. അഫ്‌ഗാനായി മുഹമ്മദ് നബി അര്‍ദ്ധ സെഞ്ചുറി നേടിയെങ്കിലും ഷമിയുടെ ഹാട്രിക്കിലാണ് ഇന്ത്യ ജയം നേടിയത്. ആവേശജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ടീമിന് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടെ വൻ പ്രശംസയാണ് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്.

What a game! India beat a resilient Afghanistan by 11 runs with Shami closing it out with a hattrick #CWC19

HAT-TRICK FOR SHAMI! What a performance this has been from him!

Now we can all breathe a sigh of relief. India wins by 11 runs! #PlayBold #INDvAFG #CWC19

