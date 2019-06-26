ചെന്നൈയിലെ കൊടും വരൾച്ച; ആശങ്ക പങ്കുവെച്ച് ഹോളിവുഡ് താരം

View this post on Instagram

"Only rain can save Chennai from this situation." A well completely empty, and a city without water. The southern Indian city of Chennai is in crisis, after the four main water reservoirs ran completely dry. The acute water shortage has forced the city to scramble for urgent solutions and residents have to stand in line for hours to get water from government tanks. As the water levels depleted, hotels and restaurants started to shut down temporarily, and the air con was turned off in the city's metro. Officials in the city continue to try and find alternative sources of water – but the community continue to pray for rain.