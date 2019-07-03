ഇന്ത്യയുടെ മത്സരം കാണാനെത്തിയ മുത്തശ്ശിക്ക് സമ്മാനവുമായി ആനന്ദ് മഹീന്ദ്ര

ഇന്നലെ ഇന്ത്യ-ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് മൽസരത്തിനിടെ ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കപ്പെട്ടത് ചാരുതല പട്ടേൽ എന്ന മുത്തശ്ശി ആയിരുന്നു. ആരാധന മാത്രമല്ല, കളിക്കാരോടുള്ള വാല്‍സല്യവും സ്നേഹവും മുത്തശ്ശിയുടെ മുഖത്ത് നമ്മൾ കണ്ടു. ഇന്ത്യ-ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് മൽസരത്തിനിടയിൽ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കപ്പെട്ട ചാരുതല പട്ടേലിന് 87 വയസാണുള്ളത്. വ്യവസായപ്രമുഖൻ ആനന്ദ് മഹീന്ദ്രയും കളി കാണാനെത്തിയ ചാരുലത മുത്തശ്ശിയെ ശ്രദ്ധിച്ചിരുന്നു. കളി കാണാനല്ല, ഈ അമ്മൂമ്മയെ കാണാനാണ് താൻ ടെലിവിഷന്‍ കണ്ടിരുന്നതെന്നും ഒരു ജേതാവിനെപ്പോലെയാണ് ഇവർ കാണപ്പെട്ടതെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. സെമിഫൈനലിലും ഈ ഭാഗ്യനായിക വേണമെന്നും അവർക്ക് ടിക്കറ്റുകൾ ഫ്രീ ആയി നൽകാമെന്നും ആനന്ദ് മഹീന്ദ്ര ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്യുകയുണ്ടായി. എന്തുകൊണ്ട് താങ്കൾക്ക് ടിക്കറ്റ് സ്പോൺസർ ചെയ്തുകൂടാ എന്നൊരാൾ കമന്റായി ചോദിച്ചതോടെ ഇനി ഇന്ത്യ കളിക്കുന്ന എല്ലാ മൽസരങ്ങളുടെയും ടിക്കറ്റ് ചാരുതല അമ്മൂമ്മക്കായി സ്പോൺസർ ചെയ്യാമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം അറിയിച്ചു.

As per my tradition, I wasn’t watching the match 😊 But I’m going to switch it on now just to see this lady…She looks like a match winner…. https://t.co/cn9BLpwfyj

Ok, watched the last over & it had all the drama I needed. The best victories are those that make you bite your nails at 1st & then make it look easy in the end. Shabash, India & make sure this match-winning lady is present at the semifinals & finals…give her a free ticket! https://t.co/Smp0MrqCIA

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019