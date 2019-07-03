Latest NewsIndia

ഇന്ത്യയുടെ മത്സരം കാണാനെത്തിയ മുത്തശ്ശിക്ക് സമ്മാനവുമായി ആനന്ദ് മഹീന്ദ്ര

Jul 3, 2019, 05:54 pm IST

ഇന്നലെ ഇന്ത്യ-ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് മൽസരത്തിനിടെ ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കപ്പെട്ടത് ചാരുതല പട്ടേൽ എന്ന മുത്തശ്ശി ആയിരുന്നു. ആരാധന മാത്രമല്ല, കളിക്കാരോടുള്ള വാല്‍സല്യവും സ്നേഹവും മുത്തശ്ശിയുടെ മുഖത്ത് നമ്മൾ കണ്ടു. ഇന്ത്യ-ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് മൽസരത്തിനിടയിൽ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കപ്പെട്ട ചാരുതല പട്ടേലിന് 87 വയസാണുള്ളത്. വ്യവസായപ്രമുഖൻ ആനന്ദ് മഹീന്ദ്രയും കളി കാണാനെത്തിയ ചാരുലത മുത്തശ്ശിയെ ശ്രദ്ധിച്ചിരുന്നു. കളി കാണാനല്ല, ഈ അമ്മൂമ്മയെ കാണാനാണ് താൻ ടെലിവിഷന്‍ കണ്ടിരുന്നതെന്നും ഒരു ജേതാവിനെപ്പോലെയാണ് ഇവർ കാണപ്പെട്ടതെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. സെമിഫൈനലിലും ഈ ഭാഗ്യനായിക വേണമെന്നും അവർക്ക് ടിക്കറ്റുകൾ ഫ്രീ ആയി നൽകാമെന്നും ആനന്ദ് മഹീന്ദ്ര ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്യുകയുണ്ടായി. എന്തുകൊണ്ട് താങ്കൾക്ക് ടിക്കറ്റ് സ്പോൺസർ ചെയ്തുകൂടാ എന്നൊരാൾ കമന്റായി ചോദിച്ചതോടെ ഇനി ഇന്ത്യ കളിക്കുന്ന എല്ലാ മൽസരങ്ങളുടെയും ടിക്കറ്റ് ചാരുതല അമ്മൂമ്മക്കായി സ്പോൺസർ ചെയ്യാമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം അറിയിച്ചു.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

അമ്യൂസ്‌മെന്റ് പാര്‍ക്കില്‍ വൈദ്യുതി ബന്ധം തകരാറിലായി; ആകാശത്തൊട്ടിലില്‍ കയറിയ റൈഡറിന് സംഭവിച്ചത്

Jul 3, 2019, 06:21 pm IST
Lify

വൈഫൈയ്ക്ക് ശേഷം ഇനി ഇന്ത്യ ഉൾപ്പടെയുള്ള രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ തരംഗമാകാൻ പോകുന്നത് ‘ലൈഫൈ’

Jul 3, 2019, 06:15 pm IST
JOB

കേരള സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ടെക്സ്റ്റൈൽ കോർപറേഷനു കീഴിലുള്ള ടെക്സ്റ്റൈൽ/വീവിങ് മില്ലുകളിൽ അവസരം

Jul 3, 2019, 06:13 pm IST
Lizard in ear

രണ്ട് ദിവസമായി പല്ലിക്ക് സുഖവാസം, രോഗി ഇത്രയും വിചാരിച്ചില്ല, ഡോക്ടര്‍ ശരിക്കും ഞെട്ടിയതിങ്ങനെ

Jul 3, 2019, 06:13 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close