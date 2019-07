പോലീസിനെ വട്ടം ചുറ്റിച്ച് അണ്ണാൻ കുഞ്ഞ്; വൈറലാകുന്ന വീഡിയോ കാണാം

Stratham Police Squirrel Encounter!

Here is the video of the year…. Sgt. Emerson and Off. Doucette had a little run in with a squirrel in our sally port. PLEASE NOTE, the squirrel was NOT injured at all…oh, and the boys were okay too…

Gepostet von Stratham N.H. Police Department am Dienstag, 2. Juli 2019