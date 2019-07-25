തങ്ങളുടെ പൗരനെ ബഹിരാകാശത്ത് എത്തിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള പദ്ധതിക്ക് തുടക്കമിട്ടതായി പാകിസ്ഥാൻ

ഇസ്ലാമാബാദ്: 2022ല്‍ തങ്ങളുടെ പൗരനെ ബഹിരാകാശത്ത് എത്തിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള പദ്ധതിക്ക് തുടക്കമിട്ടതായി വ്യക്തമാക്കി പാകിസ്ഥാൻ. അടുത്ത വര്‍ഷം ആദ്യം തന്നെ ബഹിരാകാശത്തേക്ക് അയക്കേണ്ടയാളെ കണ്ടെത്തുമെന്ന് ശാസ്ത്ര സാങ്കേതിക വകുപ്പ് മന്ത്രി ഫവാദ് ചൗധരി അറിയിച്ചു. ബഹിരാകാശത്തേക്ക് അയക്കാനായി അന്‍പത് പേരെ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുത്തി ഒരു സാധ്യത പട്ടിക തയ്യാറാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇവരിൽ നിന്ന് ഒരാളെയാണ് തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുന്നത്. പാകിസ്ഥാന്റെ ചരിത്രത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ബഹിരാകാശ പദ്ധതിയായിരിക്കുമിതെന്നും ഫവാദ് ചൗധരി പറഞ്ഞു.

Proud to announce that selection process for the first Pakistani to be sent to Space shall begin from Feb 2020,fifty people will be shortlisted — list will then come down to 25 and in 2022 we will send our first person to space,this will be the biggest space event of our history

