ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സൈന്യം കാണിച്ച ധൈര്യം നാം അംഗീകരിക്കണമെന്ന് രാഷ്‌ട്രപതി

Jul 26, 2019, 08:44 pm IST
ramnath kovind against violence in kerala

ശ്രീനഗര്‍: കാര്‍ഗില്‍ യുദ്ധത്തില്‍ രാജ്യത്തിനായി ജീവന്‍ വെടിഞ്ഞ സൈനികർക്ക് ആദരാഞ്ജലികള്‍ അര്‍പ്പിച്ച്‌ രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാം നാഥ് കോവിന്ദ്. 1999 ലെ കാര്‍ഗില്‍ യുദ്ധത്തില്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സൈന്യം കാണിച്ച ധൈര്യം നാം അംഗീകരിക്കണമെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി. രാജ്യം കാക്കാന്‍ അവര്‍ കാണിച്ച മനോധൈര്യത്തെയും നിശ്ചയ ദാര്‍ഢ്യത്തെയും നാം അംഗീകരിക്കണം. ഒരിക്കലും മടങ്ങിവരാത്ത അവരോട് നാം തീര്‍ത്താല്‍ തീരാത്ത നന്ദി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തണമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

