വേൾഡ് ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പ് ഫൈനലിലേക്ക് കുതിച്ച് പി വി സിന്ധു

ലോക ബാഡ്‌മിന്‍റൺ ചാമ്പ്യന്‍ഷിപ്പ് ഫൈനലിലേക്ക് കുതിച്ച് പി വി സിന്ധു. ചൈനീസ് താരം ചെന്‍ യു ഫെയെ നേരിട്ടുള്ള സെറ്റുകള്‍ക്ക് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് പി.വി സിന്ധു തുടര്‍ച്ചയായ മൂന്നാം ഫൈനലില്‍ കടന്നത്. സ്‌കോര്‍: 21-7 21- 14.

— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 24, 2019