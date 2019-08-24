വേൾഡ് ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പ് ഫൈനലിലേക്ക് കുതിച്ച് പി വി സിന്ധു

ലോക ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ചാമ്പ്യന്ഷിപ്പ് ഫൈനലിലേക്ക് കുതിച്ച് പി വി സിന്ധു. ചൈനീസ് താരം ചെന് യു ഫെയെ നേരിട്ടുള്ള സെറ്റുകള്ക്ക് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് പി.വി സിന്ധു തുടര്ച്ചയായ മൂന്നാം ഫൈനലില് കടന്നത്. സ്കോര്: 21-7 21- 14.
Sindhu reaches final!👏🏻
Our #TOPSAthlete @Pvsindhu1 reaches the final of the World #Badminton C’ships following a 21-7,21-14 win over World no.3 #ChenYufei.🏸
👉🏻This is her 3rd consecutive final appearance.
👉🏻She’ll play #RatchanokInthanon or #NozomiOkuhara.
Our best wishes!👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/t6Hx4lgzL8
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 24, 2019
നാലാം സീഡായ ചൈനീസ് താരം ചെന് യു ഫെയും അഞ്ചാം സീഡായ സിന്ധുവും തമ്മിൽ ത്ത് തവണ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടിയപ്പോള് ആറാം ജയമാണ് സിന്ധു നേടിയത്. രണ്ടാം സെമിയിലെ റച്ചാനോക് ഇന്റാനോണ്- നൊസോമി ഒക്കുഹാര മത്സര വിജയിയുമായാകും സിന്ധു കലാശപ്പോരിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.
Game set & Match! 😍🏸@Pvsindhu1 hammers Chen Yu Fei with a dominating 2⃣1⃣-0⃣7⃣, 2⃣1⃣-1⃣4⃣ victory and powers herself into the finals of the #BWFWorldChampionships2019! 🙌😍
— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) August 24, 2019
