Latest NewsSports

വേൾഡ് ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പ് ഫൈനലിലേക്ക് കുതിച്ച് പി വി സിന്ധു

Aug 24, 2019, 03:44 pm IST
P V SINDHU

ലോക ബാഡ്‌മിന്‍റൺ ചാമ്പ്യന്‍ഷിപ്പ് ഫൈനലിലേക്ക് കുതിച്ച് പി വി സിന്ധു. ചൈനീസ് താരം ചെന്‍ യു ഫെയെ നേരിട്ടുള്ള സെറ്റുകള്‍ക്ക് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് പി.വി സിന്ധു തുടര്‍ച്ചയായ മൂന്നാം ഫൈനലില്‍ കടന്നത്. സ്‌കോര്‍: 21-7 21- 14.

നാലാം സീഡായ ചൈനീസ് താരം ചെന്‍ യു ഫെയും അഞ്ചാം സീഡായ സിന്ധുവും തമ്മിൽ ത്ത് തവണ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടിയപ്പോള്‍ ആറാം ജയമാണ് സിന്ധു നേടിയത്. രണ്ടാം സെമിയിലെ റച്ചാനോക് ഇന്‍റാനോണ്‍- നൊസോമി ഒക്കുഹാര മത്സര വിജയിയുമായാകും സിന്ധു കലാശപ്പോരിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close