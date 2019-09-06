Latest NewsNewsFootballSports

ഖത്തർ ലോകകപ്പ് യോഗ്യത മത്സരത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് തോൽവി

Sep 6, 2019, 07:40 am IST
india vs oman

ഗുവാഹത്തി : 2022ലെ ഖത്തർ ലോകകപ്പിലേക്കുള്ള യോഗ്യത മത്സരത്തിൽ കനത്ത തോൽവി ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി ഇന്ത്യ. ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകള്‍ക്ക് ഓമനാണ് ഇന്ത്യയെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. 24-ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ സുനില്‍ ഛേത്രിയിലൂടെ മുന്നിലെത്തിയ ഇന്ത്യ എണ്‍പത്തി രണ്ടാം മിനിറ്റ് വരെ ലീഡ് കാത്തുവെങ്കിലും, ഞെട്ടിച്ച് കൊണ്ട് എണ്‍പത്തി രണ്ടാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ഒമാന്റെ അല്‍ മന്ദിർ നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ മത്സരം സമനിലയിലായി.

തുടർന്ന് നടന്ന ആവേശ പോരിനൊടുവിൽ 90-ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ അല്‍ മന്ദിറിന്റെ രണ്ടാം ഗോളിലൂടെ ഒമാൻ വിജയത്തിലെത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. അടുത്ത മത്സരത്തിൽ ലോകകപ്പ് ആതിഥേയരായ ഖത്തറുമായിട്ടാകും ഇന്ത്യ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.

Also read : ഖത്തര്‍ ലോകകപ്പിന്‍റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക പേരും ചിഹ്നവും ദുരുപയോഗം ചെയ്യുന്നവർക്കെതിരെ നടപടി

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close