ഖത്തർ ലോകകപ്പ് യോഗ്യത മത്സരത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് തോൽവി

ഗുവാഹത്തി : 2022ലെ ഖത്തർ ലോകകപ്പിലേക്കുള്ള യോഗ്യത മത്സരത്തിൽ കനത്ത തോൽവി ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി ഇന്ത്യ. ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകള്‍ക്ക് ഓമനാണ് ഇന്ത്യയെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. 24-ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ സുനില്‍ ഛേത്രിയിലൂടെ മുന്നിലെത്തിയ ഇന്ത്യ എണ്‍പത്തി രണ്ടാം മിനിറ്റ് വരെ ലീഡ് കാത്തുവെങ്കിലും, ഞെട്ടിച്ച് കൊണ്ട് എണ്‍പത്തി രണ്ടാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ഒമാന്റെ അല്‍ മന്ദിർ നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ മത്സരം സമനിലയിലായി.

FT: Despite leading for most of the match courtesy of @chetrisunil11's 24th-minute strike, a late brace by Al-Mandhar hands India a defeat in their opening match of the #WCQ.

🇮🇳 1-2 🇴🇲#INDOMA ⚔ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/JR0n4D6aUJ

