അധ്യാപകനെ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളും, രക്ഷിതാക്കളും ചേർന്ന് ക്രൂരമായി മർദിച്ചു : വീഡിയോ പുറത്ത്

പ്രയാഗരാജ് : അധ്യാപകനെ ഒരു കോട്ടം വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളും, രക്ഷിതാക്കളും ചേർന്ന് ക്രൂരമായി മർദിച്ചു. ഉത്തർപ്രദേശിലെ പ്രയാഗ് രാജിൽ ബാൽകരൻപൂരിലെ ആദർശ് ജനത ഇന്റർ കോളേജിൽ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച്ചയാണ് സംഭവം. വിദ്യാർത്ഥിനികളോട് മോശമായി പെരുമാറി എന്ന് ആരോപിച്ചായിരുന്നു മർദ്ദനം. എഎൻഐ ആണ് വാർത്ത വീഡിയോ സഹിതം റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്, സംഭവത്തിൽ എഫ്ഐആർ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തതായും, അറസ്റ്റ് ഉടൻ ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്നും പ്രയാഗ്‌രാജ് എസ് പി അറിയിച്ചു.

#WATCH Prayagraj: A teacher was thrashed by a group of male students&their guardians at Balkaranpur's Adarsh Janta Inter College after he scolded the students when they allegedly misbehaved with female students. Prayagraj SP says "FIR registered, they'll be arrested soon." (5.11) pic.twitter.com/lfpqHVVPW2

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2019