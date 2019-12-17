ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഡല്‍ഹി ജാമിയ മിലിയ ക്യാമ്പസിലെ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികളെ തല്ലിച്ചതച്ച ആ ചുവന്ന കുപ്പായക്കാരന്‍ ആരെന്ന ചോദ്യവുമായി മുതിര്‍ന്ന അഭിഭാഷകന്‍ ജസ്റ്റിസ്‌ മാര്‍ക്കണ്ഡേയ കട്ജു രംഗത്ത്. ‘മുഖം മറച്ച്‌ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികളെ പൊലീസിനൊപ്പം തല്ലിച്ചതച്ച യൂണിഫോമിലല്ലാത്ത അയാള്‍ ആരെന്നു ആരെങ്കിലും പറഞ്ഞു തരുമോ?’എന്ന് കട്ജു ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് ചോദിച്ചത്. പെണ്‍കുട്ടികളെ നീളന്‍ വടികൊണ്ട് അടിക്കാനൊരുങ്ങുന്നയാളിന്റെ ചിത്രം ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയാണ് കട്ജു പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം തന്നെ ഇയാളുടെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവന്നിരുന്നു.

Can anyone tell me who is this man in civil dress, with his face hidden, beating the students of Jamia, along with the police?? pic.twitter.com/1MmGukxeHB

I have no words to even say anything about this video. I am so proud of these women who bravely have showed that they are not scared of the Police. Delhi Police is exposed.

Please watch the whole video and listen carefully. #JamiaProtest #JamiaProtestsCAB #CABPolitics pic.twitter.com/p4Aj4ZnoLI

— Nabiya Khan | نبیہ خان (@NabiyaKhan11) December 15, 2019