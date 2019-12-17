Latest NewsIndiaNews

വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികളെ തല്ലിച്ചതച്ച ആ ചുവന്ന കുപ്പായക്കാരന്‍ ആരാണ്; ജാമിയ മിലിയ ക്യാമ്പസിൽ നടന്ന സംഘർഷത്തിന്റെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പങ്കുവെച്ച് മാര്‍ക്കണ്ഡേയ കട്ജു

Dec 17, 2019, 12:27 pm IST

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഡല്‍ഹി ജാമിയ മിലിയ ക്യാമ്പസിലെ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികളെ തല്ലിച്ചതച്ച ആ ചുവന്ന കുപ്പായക്കാരന്‍ ആരെന്ന ചോദ്യവുമായി മുതിര്‍ന്ന അഭിഭാഷകന്‍ ജസ്റ്റിസ്‌ മാര്‍ക്കണ്ഡേയ കട്ജു രംഗത്ത്. ‘മുഖം മറച്ച്‌ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികളെ പൊലീസിനൊപ്പം തല്ലിച്ചതച്ച യൂണിഫോമിലല്ലാത്ത അയാള്‍ ആരെന്നു ആരെങ്കിലും പറഞ്ഞു തരുമോ?’എന്ന് കട്ജു ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് ചോദിച്ചത്. പെണ്‍കുട്ടികളെ നീളന്‍ വടികൊണ്ട് അടിക്കാനൊരുങ്ങുന്നയാളിന്റെ ചിത്രം ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയാണ് കട്ജു പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം തന്നെ ഇയാളുടെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവന്നിരുന്നു.

Read also: പൗരത്വ നിയമഭേദഗതി നിയമം; കേന്ദ്രസര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ശക്തമായ പ്രത്യാഘാതങ്ങള്‍ നേരിടേണ്ടി വരുമെന്ന് മായാവതി

Tags

Related Articles

ഡൽഹിയിൽ പോലീസിന്റെ വെടിയേറ്റ് പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചതെന്ന് സമരക്കാർ, കണ്ണീര്‍ വാതക ഷെല്ലിലെ ചീളുകൾ തെറിച്ചുള്ള അപകടമെന്ന് പൊലീസ്

Dec 17, 2019, 08:22 am IST

മറ്റൊരു നുണ കൂടി പൊളിഞ്ഞതായി രാജ്ദീപ് സർദേശായ്, പോലീസ് നാട്ടുകാർ നൽകിയ വെള്ളം ഒഴിക്കുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് ദൃക്‌സാക്ഷി

Dec 17, 2019, 07:41 am IST

പൗരത്വ ബില്ലിൽ പ്രതിഷേധം വേണ്ട, എതിരല്ല : ന്യൂനപക്ഷ കമ്മിഷന്‍ അധ്യക്ഷന്‍

Dec 17, 2019, 06:01 am IST
K Surendran

ആ നുണ പടച്ചുവിട്ടതാണ്,​ ഈ വാർത്തയെത്തുടർന്നാണ് സെക്രട്ടറിയേറ്റിനുമുന്നിൽ മയ്യത്തുനമസ്കാരമടക്കം നടന്നത്.​: കെ. സുരേന്ദ്രന്‍

Dec 16, 2019, 09:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close