പൗരത്വ നിയമത്തിനെതിരെ പ്രതിഷേധിക്കുന്നവർക്കെതിരെ ബോളിവുഡ് താരം കങ്കണ റനൗട്ട്, നികുതി ഒടുക്കുന്നവർ വെറും നാല് ശതമാനം പേർ, ബാക്കിയുള്ളവർക്ക് പ്രതിഷേധിക്കാൻ എന്ത് അവകാശമെന്ന് താരം

Dec 24, 2019, 10:05 am IST

പൗരത്വ നിയമത്തിനെതിരെ പ്രതിഷേധിക്കുന്നവർക്കെതിരെ ബോളിവുഡ് താരം കങ്കണ റനൗട്ട്. നാല് ശതമാനം പേർ മാത്രമാണ് രാജ്യത്ത് നികുതി നൽകുന്നത്. ബാക്കിയുള്ളവർ കഴിയുന്നത് ആ നാലു ശതമാനത്തെ ആശ്രയിച്ചാണ്. അതു കൊണ്ട് അവർക്ക് റോഡിൽ ഇറങ്ങി പ്രതിഷേധിക്കാൻ എന്ത് അവകാശമെന്നും ചോദിക്കുന്നു താരം.

കേന്ദ്രസർക്കാർ വോട്ടർ പട്ടികയിലും അട്ടിമറി നടത്തുമെന്ന് സിപിഎം റിപ്പോർട്ട്

Dec 24, 2019, 10:18 am IST

റിയാദില്‍ ബി.ജെ പി അനുകൂല സംഘടനസംഘടിപ്പിച്ച എന്‍ ആര്‍ സി/ സി എ എ വിശദീകരണ യോഗം നടത്തിയവരെ പോലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

Dec 24, 2019, 08:38 am IST

“മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രു​ടെ നി​ല​പാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ മോ​ദി ഞെ​ട്ടി, പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളുടെ ശക്തിയിൽ വി​റ​ച്ചു”:- സി​പി​എം

Dec 24, 2019, 05:51 am IST

യെദ്യൂരപ്പയെ കരിങ്കൊടി കാണിച്ച കെഎസ്‌യു- യൂത്ത് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍

Dec 23, 2019, 09:11 pm IST

