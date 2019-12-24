പൗരത്വ നിയമത്തിനെതിരെ പ്രതിഷേധിക്കുന്നവർക്കെതിരെ ബോളിവുഡ് താരം കങ്കണ റനൗട്ട്, നികുതി ഒടുക്കുന്നവർ വെറും നാല് ശതമാനം പേർ, ബാക്കിയുള്ളവർക്ക് പ്രതിഷേധിക്കാൻ എന്ത് അവകാശമെന്ന് താരം

പൗരത്വ നിയമത്തിനെതിരെ പ്രതിഷേധിക്കുന്നവർക്കെതിരെ ബോളിവുഡ് താരം കങ്കണ റനൗട്ട്. നാല് ശതമാനം പേർ മാത്രമാണ് രാജ്യത്ത് നികുതി നൽകുന്നത്. ബാക്കിയുള്ളവർ കഴിയുന്നത് ആ നാലു ശതമാനത്തെ ആശ്രയിച്ചാണ്. അതു കൊണ്ട് അവർക്ക് റോഡിൽ ഇറങ്ങി പ്രതിഷേധിക്കാൻ എന്ത് അവകാശമെന്നും ചോദിക്കുന്നു താരം.

Kangana Ranaut on #CitizenshipAct: When you protest, the first thing that's imp is that you don't turn violent. In our population, only 3-4% ppl pay tax, others are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains & to create ruckus in the country? pic.twitter.com/NOUgiHGWhT

— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019