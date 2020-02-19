ഐഎസ്എൽ : ഒന്നാമനായ ഗോവ ഇന്നിറങ്ങുന്നു, എതിരാളി ജംഷെഡ്പൂർ

ജംഷെഡ്പൂർ : ഐഎസ്എൽ സീസണിലെ പ്ലേ ഓഫിന് മുൻപുള്ള അവസാന മത്സരത്തിന് എഫ് സി ഗോവയും ജംഷെഡ്പൂർ എഫ് സിയും ഇന്നിറങ്ങുന്നു. രാത്രി 07:30തിന് ജെആർഡി ടാറ്റ സ്പോർട്സ് കോംപ്ലക്സ് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിലാണ് ഇരുടീമുകളും ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.
A win for @FCGoaOfficial will make them the #HeroISL League Winners 🥇
Will @JamshedpurFC prove to be a roadblock for the Gaurs?
#JFCFCG #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/jKnd5C06CQ
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 19, 2020
With the all-important @TheAFCCL spot in sight, @FCGoaOfficial have to avenge their defeat to @JamshedpurFC in the reverse fixture.
Know more about #JFCFCG 👇#HeroISL #LetsFootballhttps://t.co/REcxU9E67U
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 19, 2020
17മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 36പോയിന്റുമായി ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്തുള്ള ഗോവ അത് നിലനിർത്തുക എന്ന ലക്ഷ്യത്തോടെയുള്ള പ്രകടനമാകും ഇന്ന് കളിക്കളത്തിൽ നടത്തുക. സീസണിൽ നിന്നും പുറത്തായ ജാംഷെഡ്പൂർ ആശ്വാസ ജയം തേടിയാണ് ഇന്നിറങ്ങുന്നത്. 17മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 18പോയിന്റുമായി എട്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ജാംഷെഡ്പൂർ. എടികെ, ബെംഗളൂരു,മുംബൈ എന്നിവരാണ് യഥാക്രമം രണ്ടും,മൂന്നും,നാലും സ്ഥാനങ്ങളിൽ ഉള്ളത്.
Post Your Comments