ഐഎസ്എൽ : ഒന്നാമനായ ഗോവ ഇന്നിറങ്ങുന്നു, എതിരാളി ജംഷെഡ്പൂർ

ജംഷെഡ്പൂർ : ഐഎസ്എൽ സീസണിലെ പ്ലേ ഓഫിന് മുൻപുള്ള അവസാന മത്സരത്തിന് എഫ് സി ഗോവയും ജംഷെഡ്പൂർ എഫ് സിയും ഇന്നിറങ്ങുന്നു. രാത്രി 07:30തിന് ജെആർഡി ടാറ്റ സ്പോർട്സ് കോംപ്ലക്സ് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിലാണ് ഇരുടീമുകളും ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.

A win for @FCGoaOfficial will make them the #HeroISL League Winners 🥇

Will @JamshedpurFC prove to be a roadblock for the Gaurs?

#JFCFCG #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/jKnd5C06CQ

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 19, 2020