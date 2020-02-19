Latest NewsIndian Super LeagueFootballNews

ഐഎസ്എൽ : ഒന്നാമനായ ഗോവ ഇന്നിറങ്ങുന്നു, എതിരാളി ജംഷെഡ്പൂർ

Feb 19, 2020, 04:31 pm IST
FC GOA VS JAMSHEDPUR

ജംഷെഡ്പൂർ : ഐഎസ്എൽ സീസണിലെ പ്ലേ ഓഫിന് മുൻപുള്ള അവസാന മത്സരത്തിന് എഫ് സി ഗോവയും ജംഷെഡ്പൂർ എഫ് സിയും ഇന്നിറങ്ങുന്നു. രാത്രി 07:30തിന് ജെആർഡി ടാറ്റ സ്പോർട്സ് കോംപ്ലക്സ് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിലാണ് ഇരുടീമുകളും  ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.

17മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 36പോയിന്റുമായി ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്തുള്ള ഗോവ അത് നിലനിർത്തുക എന്ന ലക്ഷ്യത്തോടെയുള്ള പ്രകടനമാകും ഇന്ന് കളിക്കളത്തിൽ നടത്തുക. സീസണിൽ നിന്നും പുറത്തായ ജാംഷെഡ്പൂർ ആശ്വാസ ജയം തേടിയാണ് ഇന്നിറങ്ങുന്നത്. 17മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 18പോയിന്റുമായി എട്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ജാംഷെഡ്പൂർ. എടികെ, ബെംഗളൂരു,മുംബൈ എന്നിവരാണ് യഥാക്രമം രണ്ടും,മൂന്നും,നാലും സ്ഥാനങ്ങളിൽ ഉള്ളത്.

Tags

Related Articles

CHENNAIYIN FC

എടികെയെ വീഴ്ത്തി തകർപ്പൻ ജയവുമായി ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ് സി, പ്ലേ ഓഫ് പ്രതീക്ഷ

Feb 16, 2020, 10:15 pm IST
ATK VS CHENNAYIN FC

ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം ലക്ഷ്യമാക്കി എടികെ ഇന്നിറങ്ങും, എതിരാളി മുൻ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാർ

Feb 16, 2020, 04:15 pm IST
BLASTERS VS BFC

നിലവിലെ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരെ വീഴ്ത്തി, തകർപ്പൻ ജയവുമായി കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ്

Feb 15, 2020, 10:19 pm IST
BLASTERS VS BENGALURU FC

ആശ്വാസ ജയംതേടി കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ് ഇന്നിറങ്ങുന്നു : എതിരാളി നിലവിലെ ചാംപ്യൻമാർ

Feb 15, 2020, 04:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close