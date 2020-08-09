ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: പ്രതിരോധമേഖലയില് സുപ്രധാന പ്രഖ്യാപനവുമായി പ്രതിരോധമന്ത്രി രാജ്നാഥ് സിംഗ്. ആത്മ നിര്ഭര് ഭാരതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് . വിദേശരാജ്യങ്ങളില് നിന്നുള്ള 101 പ്രതിരോധ ഉത്പന്നങ്ങളുടെ ഇറക്കുമതി നിരോധിക്കും.
Ministry of Defence (MoD) is now ready for a big push to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file pic) pic.twitter.com/iq7ivDQcbg
— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020
Taking cue from that evocation, the Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020
പ്രതിരോധ മേഖലയിലേക്ക് വേണ്ട ഉപകരങ്ങള് ഇന്ത്യയില് തന്നെ നിര്മിക്കുമെന്നും . ആഭ്യന്തര ഉത്പ്പാദനം കൂട്ടാനാണ് തീരുമാനമെന്നും രാജ്നാഥ് സിംഗ് അറിയിച്ചു. 2020നും 2024നും ഇടയില് വിദേശ ഇറക്കുമതി പൂര്ണമായും നിരോധിക്കാനാണ് കേന്ദ്ര സര്ക്കാര് തീരുമാനമെന്നും ഭാവിയില് പ്രതിരോധ മേഖലയില് പൂര്ണ്ണമായും വിദേശ നിര്മ്മിത ഉപകരണങ്ങള് ഇല്ലാതാക്കുമെന്നും . രാജ്നാഥ് സിംഗ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
