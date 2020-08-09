ന്യൂ​ഡ​ല്‍​ഹി: പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ല്‍ സു​പ്ര​ധാ​ന പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന​വു​മാ​യി പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​മ​ന്ത്രി രാ​ജ്നാ​ഥ് സിം​ഗ്. ആ​ത്മ നി​ര്‍​ഭ​ര്‍ ഭാ​ര​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് . വി​ദേ​ശ​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള 101 പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ ഉ​ത്പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഇ​റ​ക്കു​മ​തി നി​രോ​ധി​ക്കും.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) is now ready for a big push to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file pic) pic.twitter.com/iq7ivDQcbg

Taking cue from that evocation, the Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020