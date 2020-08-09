Latest NewsNewsIndia

പ്രതിരോധമേഖലയിൽ നിർണായക പ്രഖ്യാ​പനവുമായി രാജ്‌നാഥ് സിംഗ്

Aug 9, 2020, 11:05 am IST
rajnath singh

ന്യൂ​ഡ​ല്‍​ഹി: പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ല്‍ സു​പ്ര​ധാ​ന പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന​വു​മാ​യി പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​മ​ന്ത്രി രാ​ജ്നാ​ഥ് സിം​ഗ്. ആ​ത്മ നി​ര്‍​ഭ​ര്‍ ഭാ​ര​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് . വി​ദേ​ശ​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള 101 പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ ഉ​ത്പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഇ​റ​ക്കു​മ​തി നി​രോ​ധി​ക്കും.

പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ട ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ല്‍ ത​ന്നെ നി​ര്‍​മി​ക്കുമെന്നും . ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര ഉ​ത്പ്പാ​ദ​നം കൂ​ട്ടാ​നാ​ണ് തീ​രു​മാ​ന​മെ​ന്നും രാ​ജ്നാ​ഥ് സിം​ഗ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. 2020നും 2024​നും ഇ​ട​യി​ല്‍ വി​ദേ​ശ ഇ​റ​ക്കു​മ​തി പൂ​ര്‍​ണ​മാ​യും നി​രോ​ധി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ര്‍​ക്കാ​ര്‍ തീ​രു​മാ​ന​മെ​ന്നും ഭാ​വി​യി​ല്‍ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ല്‍ പൂ​ര്‍​ണ്ണ​മാ​യും വി​ദേ​ശ നി​ര്‍​മ്മി​ത ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കുമെന്നും . രാ​ജ്നാ​ഥ് സിം​ഗ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

