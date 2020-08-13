അബുദാബി • ഇസ്ലാമിക പുതുവത്സരത്തിന്റെ ആദ്യ ദിനമായ ഹിജ്‌രി 1441 മുഹർറം 1 ന് യു.എ.ഇ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.

മുഹർറം 1ന് പൊതുമേഖല / ഫെഡറൽ സർക്കാ ജീവനക്കാര്‍ക്ക് അവധി ദിവസമായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് ഫെഡറൽ അതോറിറ്റി ഫോർ ഗവൺമെന്റ് ഹ്യൂമൻ റിസോഴ്‌സസ് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ ഇന്ന് പുറത്തിറക്കിയ പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.

ഹിജ്‌രി പുതുവര്‍ഷം 2020 ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 23 ന് ആരംഭിക്കും. ഞായറാഴ്ചയായതിനാല്‍ പൊതുമേഖലാ / ഫെഡറൽ സർക്കാർ ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് മൂന്ന് ദിവസത്തെ വാരാന്ത്യ അവധി ലഭിക്കും.

FAHR: It has been decided that the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1442 in the Federal Government of the United Arab Emirates will be on Sunday, 23rd of August 2020, and regular working hours will resume on Monday, 24th of August 2020. pic.twitter.com/6ISWMyEj26

— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) August 13, 2020