Aug 13, 2020, 12:41 pm IST
അബുദാബി • ഇസ്ലാമിക പുതുവത്സരത്തിന്റെ ആദ്യ ദിനമായ ഹിജ്‌രി 1441 മുഹർറം 1 ന് യു.എ.ഇ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.

മുഹർറം 1ന് പൊതുമേഖല / ഫെഡറൽ സർക്കാ ജീവനക്കാര്‍ക്ക് അവധി ദിവസമായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് ഫെഡറൽ അതോറിറ്റി ഫോർ ഗവൺമെന്റ് ഹ്യൂമൻ റിസോഴ്‌സസ് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ ഇന്ന് പുറത്തിറക്കിയ പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.

ഹിജ്‌രി പുതുവര്‍ഷം 2020 ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 23 ന് ആരംഭിക്കും. ഞായറാഴ്ചയായതിനാല്‍ പൊതുമേഖലാ / ഫെഡറൽ സർക്കാർ ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് മൂന്ന് ദിവസത്തെ വാരാന്ത്യ അവധി ലഭിക്കും.

 

