ഐഎസ്എൽ : ഇന്ന് ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി – നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ് രണ്ടാം പാദ സെമി പോരാട്ടം

ബെംഗളൂരു : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിൽ ഇന്ന് ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി – നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ് രണ്ടാം പാദ സെമി പോരാട്ടം. വൈകിട്ട് 07:30നു ബെംഗളൂരുവിലെ ശ്രീ കന്റീരവ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിലാണ് ഇരു ടീമുകളും തമ്മിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.

നേരത്ത നടന്ന ആദ്യ പാദ മത്സരത്തിൽ പോയിന്റ് പട്ടികയിൽ ഒന്നാമനായ ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്ക് നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു. അതിനാൽ ബെംഗളൂരുവിന് ഇന്ന് ജീവൻ മരണ പോരാട്ടമായിരിക്കും. അതോടൊപ്പം തന്നെ ആദ്യ ജയം അവർത്തിക്കാമെന്ന ആത്മവിശ്വാസവുമായാണ് നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ് പോരാടാൻ കളത്തിലെത്തുക.

