Latest NewsIndian Super LeagueFootballSports

ഐഎസ്എൽ : ഇന്ന് ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി – നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ് രണ്ടാം പാദ സെമി പോരാട്ടം

Mar 11, 2019, 04:04 pm IST
Less than a minute
BENGALURU FC NORTH EAST

ബെംഗളൂരു : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിൽ ഇന്ന് ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി – നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ് രണ്ടാം പാദ സെമി പോരാട്ടം. വൈകിട്ട് 07:30നു ബെംഗളൂരുവിലെ ശ്രീ കന്റീരവ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിലാണ് ഇരു ടീമുകളും തമ്മിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.

നേരത്ത നടന്ന ആദ്യ പാദ മത്സരത്തിൽ പോയിന്റ് പട്ടികയിൽ ഒന്നാമനായ ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്ക് നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു. അതിനാൽ ബെംഗളൂരുവിന് ഇന്ന് ജീവൻ മരണ പോരാട്ടമായിരിക്കും. അതോടൊപ്പം തന്നെ ആദ്യ ജയം അവർത്തിക്കാമെന്ന ആത്മവിശ്വാസവുമായാണ് നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ് പോരാടാൻ കളത്തിലെത്തുക.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

കലാഭവൻ മണിയുടെ വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ സംരക്ഷിക്കപ്പെടേണ്ടതെന്ന് ആരാധകര്‍ – മറുപടി നല്‍കി സഹോദരന്‍

Mar 11, 2019, 05:56 pm IST
k surendran

ശബരിമല ചർച്ച ചെയ്യരുതെന്ന് നിർദേശിക്കാൻ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന് അധികാരമില്ല- കെ സുരേന്ദ്രൻ

Mar 11, 2019, 05:54 pm IST

തലമുടി മാറ്റിവെച്ച 43കാരന്‍ മരിച്ചു

Mar 11, 2019, 05:52 pm IST
KUMMAN

കുമ്മനം രാജശേഖരന് നാളെ വമ്പിച്ച വരവേൽപ്പ്

Mar 11, 2019, 05:49 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close