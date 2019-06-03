Latest NewsIndia

വ്യോമസേനാ വിമാനം കാണാതായി

Jun 3, 2019, 06:25 pm IST

ഇറ്റാനഗര്‍: അരുണാചല്‍ പ്രദേശിലെ ജോഡ്ഹട്ടില്‍ നിന്നും പുറപ്പെട്ട എഎന്‍ 32 എന്ന വിമാനം കാണാതായി. 8 വ്യോമസേനാ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരും 5 യാത്രക്കാരും വിമാനത്തില്‍ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു.ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 1 മണിമുതല്‍ വിമാനത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് വിവരമൊന്നുമില്ലായിരുന്നു. അതെ സമയം കാണാതായ വിമാനം കണ്ടെത്തുന്നതിനായി വ്യോമസേന നടത്തിയ നടപടികളെക്കുറിച്ച് രാജ്‌നാഥ്‌ സിംഗ് അറിയിച്ചു. എല്ലാ യാത്രക്കാരുടെയും സുരക്ഷയ്ക്കായി ഞാൻ പ്രാർഥിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു

