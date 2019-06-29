കോപ്പയിൽ ഇനി ആരാധകര്‍ കാത്തിരുന്ന സെമിഫൈനൽ

സാ​വോ പോ​ളോ: കോ​പ്പ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക ഫു​ട്‌​ബോ​ളി​ല്‍ ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​ര്‍ കാ​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന സെമിഫൈനൽ. വെനസ്വേലയെ എതിരില്ലാത്ത രണ്ട് ഗോളിന് തോല്‍പ്പിച്ച്‌ അര്‍ജന്റീന സെമിയിലെത്തി. ഇനി പോരാട്ടം ബ്രസീലും അര്‍ജന്റീനയും തമ്മിലാണ്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ​മ​യം ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ആ​റി​നാ​ണ് സെ​മി പോ​രാ​ട്ടം. 2008 ബെയ്ജിങ് ഒളിമ്ബിക്‌സ് സെമിഫൈനലിലാണ്‌അര്‍ജന്റീനയും ബ്രസീലും അവസാനമായി മുഖാമുഖം വന്നത്. കോപ്പ അമേരിക്കയില്‍ അവസാനം ഏറ്റുമുട്ടിയത് 2007ല്‍ വെനസ്വേലയില്‍ നടന്ന ഫൈനലിലാണ്. മെസ്സി കളിച്ച ആ മത്സരത്തില്‍ അര്‍ജന്റീന 3-0ത്തിനായിരുന്നു അന്ന് പരാജയപ്പെട്ടത്.

