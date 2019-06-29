Latest NewsFootball

കോപ്പയിൽ ഇനി ആരാധകര്‍ കാത്തിരുന്ന സെമിഫൈനൽ

Jun 29, 2019, 05:20 am IST

സാ​വോ പോ​ളോ: കോ​പ്പ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക ഫു​ട്‌​ബോ​ളി​ല്‍ ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​ര്‍ കാ​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന സെമിഫൈനൽ. വെനസ്വേലയെ എതിരില്ലാത്ത രണ്ട് ഗോളിന് തോല്‍പ്പിച്ച്‌ അര്‍ജന്റീന സെമിയിലെത്തി. ഇനി പോരാട്ടം ബ്രസീലും അര്‍ജന്റീനയും തമ്മിലാണ്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ​മ​യം ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ആ​റി​നാ​ണ് സെ​മി പോ​രാ​ട്ടം. 2008 ബെയ്ജിങ് ഒളിമ്ബിക്‌സ് സെമിഫൈനലിലാണ്‌അര്‍ജന്റീനയും ബ്രസീലും അവസാനമായി മുഖാമുഖം വന്നത്. കോപ്പ അമേരിക്കയില്‍ അവസാനം ഏറ്റുമുട്ടിയത് 2007ല്‍ വെനസ്വേലയില്‍ നടന്ന ഫൈനലിലാണ്. മെസ്സി കളിച്ച ആ മത്സരത്തില്‍ അര്‍ജന്റീന 3-0ത്തിനായിരുന്നു അന്ന് പരാജയപ്പെട്ടത്.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

yathish chandra

യതീഷ് ചന്ദ്രയുടെ സ്ഥാനമാറ്റ ഉത്തരവ് റദ്ദാക്കി

Jun 29, 2019, 06:12 am IST

ഇന്ത്യയുടെ എവേ ജഴ്‌സി ഔദ്യോഗികമായി പുറത്തിറക്കി

Jun 29, 2019, 05:50 am IST
rahul gandhi

രാഹുല്‍ഗാന്ധി വീണ്ടും വയനാട്ടിലേക്ക്

Jun 29, 2019, 05:37 am IST

ജീവനക്കാരുടെ എണ്ണം കുറച്ച കേന്ദ്രസർക്കാർ നടപടിയ്‌ക്കെതിരെ മൻമോഹൻ സിംഗ്

Jun 29, 2019, 05:10 am IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close