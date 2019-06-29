കോപ്പയിൽ ഇനി ആരാധകര്‍ കാത്തിരുന്ന സെമിഫൈനൽ

സാവോ പോളോ: കോപ്പ അമേരിക്ക ഫുട്ബോളില് ആരാധകര് കാത്തിരുന്ന സെമിഫൈനൽ. വെനസ്വേലയെ എതിരില്ലാത്ത രണ്ട് ഗോളിന് തോല്പ്പിച്ച് അര്ജന്റീന സെമിയിലെത്തി. ഇനി പോരാട്ടം ബ്രസീലും അര്ജന്റീനയും തമ്മിലാണ്. ഇന്ത്യന് സമയം ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ആറിനാണ് സെമി പോരാട്ടം. 2008 ബെയ്ജിങ് ഒളിമ്ബിക്സ് സെമിഫൈനലിലാണ്അര്ജന്റീനയും ബ്രസീലും അവസാനമായി മുഖാമുഖം വന്നത്. കോപ്പ അമേരിക്കയില് അവസാനം ഏറ്റുമുട്ടിയത് 2007ല് വെനസ്വേലയില് നടന്ന ഫൈനലിലാണ്. മെസ്സി കളിച്ച ആ മത്സരത്തില് അര്ജന്റീന 3-0ത്തിനായിരുന്നു അന്ന് പരാജയപ്പെട്ടത്.
¡Gol de #Argentina! 🇦🇷
Agüero’s shot was spilled by Faríñez, and Lo Celso was there to score the rebound and make it 2-0.#VENARG #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/MACwNaH7iv
— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) June 28, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL, Martinez gives Argentina the lead🔥😍
Venezuela 0-1 Argentina,
please follow our main account @goalstv3#CopaAmerica #CopaAmerica2019 #VENxARG
pic.twitter.com/uon0fUsIr0
— just goals (@goals_just) June 28, 2019
