ശ്രീലങ്കൻ താരത്തിന്റെ വിരമിക്കല്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപനത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്ത് പുലിവാല് പിടിച്ച് മുഹമ്മദ് കൈഫ്

ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ശ്രീലങ്കന്‍ പേസര്‍ നുവാന്‍ കുലശേഖരയുടെ വിരമിക്കല്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപനത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്‌ത്‌ പുലിവാല് പിടിച്ച് മുന്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ താരം മുഹമ്മദ് കൈഫ്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് കുലശേഖര ക്രിക്കറ്റില്‍ നിന്ന് വിരമിക്കുന്ന വിവരം പുറത്തുവിട്ടത്. സംഭവത്തെ ചെറിയ രീതിയിൽ പരിഹസിച്ചാണ് താരം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്‌തത്‌. ‘നുവാന്‍ കുലശേഖര വിരമിച്ചു. ഒരുകാലത്ത് ഏകദിന ക്രിക്കറ്റിലെ ഒന്നാം നമ്പറിലെ ഒന്നാം നമ്പര്‍ ബൗളറായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം. എന്നാല്‍ കുലശേഖരയുടേതായിട്ട് ഓരോ ഇന്ത്യക്കാരനും ഓര്‍ക്കാന്‍ ഇഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്ന നിമിഷം അദ്ദേഹത്തിനെതിരെ സിക്സ് നേടി ധോണി ഇന്ത്യക്ക് ലോകകപ്പ് സമ്മാനിച്ചതായിരുന്നു.” എന്നായിരുന്നു താരത്തിന്റെ കുറിപ്പ്. ഇന്ത്യ 2011ല്‍ ലോകകപ്പ് നേടുമ്പോള്‍ ഫൈനനലില്‍ ശ്രീലങ്കയെയാണ് തോല്‍പ്പിച്ചത്. അന്ന് കുലശേഖരയ്‌ക്കെതിരെ സിക്‌സ് നേടി ധോണിയാണ് ഇന്ത്യയെ വിജയിപ്പിച്ചത്. ഈ സംഭവം ഓര്‍ത്തുകൊണ്ടാണ് കൈഫ് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. എന്നാൽ വിരമിക്കുന്ന ഒരാളുടെ ഓർമ്മ പുതുക്കേണ്ടത് ഇങ്ങനെയല്ല എന്നാണ് ചില ആരാധകർ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നത്.

Nuwan Kulasekara retires ! At one stage, the number one ODI bowler in the world,

but for every Indian, favourite Kulasekara moment is-

“Dhoni finishes off in style.. India lift the world cup after 28 years” pic.twitter.com/OAVqtjjBzu — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 24, 2019

That’s not how you celebrate someone’s retirement. Somebody may ask your last test innings and why were you dropped straightaway #GroundedmyHero — Karan Chandan(KC) (@karan_1006) July 24, 2019