മുപ്പതുതവണ മലക്കം മറിഞ്ഞ് ആളുകളെ അമ്പരപ്പിച്ച് ഒരു കുട്ടി; വീഡിയോ കാണാം

Sep 10, 2019, 12:10 pm IST

കൊല്‍ക്കത്തയിലെ രണ്ട് സ്കൂള്‍ വിദ്യാര്‍ത്ഥികള്‍ ജിംനാസ്റ്റിക് ചുവടുകള്‍കൊണ്ട് ലോകത്തെ മുഴുവന്‍ ഞെട്ടിച്ച വീഡിയോയായിരുന്നു കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം വൈറലായത്. ഇപ്പോൾ 30 തവണ മലക്കം മറിഞ്ഞ് മറ്റൊരു കുട്ടി കൂടി രംഗത്തെത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. രാജ്യം മുഴുവന്‍ കഴിവുള്ളവരാണെന്ന് കുറിച്ച് നിരവധി പേരാണ് കേന്ദ്രകായികമന്ത്രി കിരണ്‍ റിജിജുവിനെ ടാഗ് ചെയ്ത് വീഡിയോ ഷെയര്‍ ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.

