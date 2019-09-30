ചില്ലുമേടയില്‍ ഇരുന്ന് കല്ലെറിയരുത്; കാശ്മീര്‍ വിഷയത്തില്‍ ഷാഹിദ് അഫ്രീദിക്കെതിരെ വിമർശനവുമായി ശിഖര്‍ ധവാന്‍

കശ്മീര് വിഷയത്തിൽ പ്രതികരണവുമായി രംഗത്തെത്തിയ ഷാഹിദ് അഫ്രീദിക്കെതിരെ വിമർശനവുമായി ഇന്ത്യന് ഓപ്പണര് ശിഖര് ധവാന്. ആരെങ്കിലും നമ്മുടെ രാജ്യത്തെ കുറിച്ച് പറയുമ്പോള് നമ്മള് തീര്ച്ചയായും നമ്മള് അതിനെതിരേ അണിനിരക്കും. ഞങ്ങള്ക്ക് പുറമേ നിന്നുള്ളവരുടെ ഉപദേശം ആവശ്യമില്ല. ആദ്യം നിങ്ങള് സ്വന്തം രാജ്യത്തെ പ്രശ്നങ്ങള് പരിഹരിക്കൂ. എന്നിട്ടാവാം മറ്റുള്ളവരെ കുറിച്ച് സംസാരിക്കുന്നത്. ഒരു പഴമൊഴിയുണ്ട്. ചില്ലുമേടയില് ഇരിക്കുന്നവര് മറ്റുള്ളവര്ക്കു നേരെ കല്ലെറിയരുതെന്ന് ധവാൻ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
കശ്മീരിലെ സ്ഥിതിഗതികള് അതീവ ഗുരുതരമാണെന്നും നിരപരാധികളെ വെടിവച്ചുകൊല്ലുകയുമാണെന്നും വിഷയത്തില് ഐക്യരാഷ്ട്ര സഭ ഇടപെടണമെന്നുമായിരുന്നു അഫ്രീദി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടത്. ഇതിനെതിരെയാണ് പ്രതികരണവുമായി ധവാൻ രംഗത്തുവന്നത്.
Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018
Pehle khudke desh ki haalat sudharo. Apni soch apne paas rakho. Apne desh ka joh hum kar rahe hai woh acha hi hai aur aage jo karna hai woh humein ache se pata hai. Zyaada dimaag mat lagao @SAfridiOfficial
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 5, 2018
