ആ​ഗ്ര: താ​ജ്മ​ഹ​ലിന്റെ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ഡ്രോ​ണ്‍ പ​റ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഞ്ച് റ​ഷ്യ​ന്‍ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ര്‍ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ല്‍. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ ആ​ഗ്ര പോ​ലീ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ല്‍ എ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ച​രി​ത്ര സ്മാ​ര​ക​മാ​യ താ​ജ്മ​ഹ​ലി​ന്‍റെ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ആ​ളി​ല്ലാ വി​മാ​നം ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച്‌ ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പ​റ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത് നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

ഇ​വ​രെ പോ​ലീ​സ് ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്ത് വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണ്.മെ​ഹ്താ​ബ് ബാ​ഗി​ല്‍ നി​ന്ന് ഇ​വ​ര്‍ വി​ഡി​യോ ക്യാ​മ​റ​യി​ല്‍ പ​ക​ര്‍​ത്തി​യ ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പോ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

Agra: 5 Russian tourists were taken into custody for flying a drone near Mehtab Bagh in the vicinity of Taj Mahal, y’day. Police say,”The tourists said that they weren’t aware of the fact that flying drones wasn’t allowed in the area.They are being interrogated; probe on. (20.11) pic.twitter.com/w0SooqCZP1

