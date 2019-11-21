Latest NewsIndia

താ​ജ്മ​ഹ​ലിന്റെ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ഡ്രോ​ണ്‍ പ​റ​ത്തി​: അ​ഞ്ച് പേര്‍ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ല്‍

​രി​ത്ര സ്മാ​ര​ക​മാ​യ താ​ജ്മ​ഹ​ലി​ന്‍റെ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ആ​ളി​ല്ലാ വി​മാ​നം ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച്‌ ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പ​റ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത് നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

Nov 21, 2019, 08:30 am IST

ആ​ഗ്ര: താ​ജ്മ​ഹ​ലിന്റെ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ഡ്രോ​ണ്‍ പ​റ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഞ്ച് റ​ഷ്യ​ന്‍ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ര്‍ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ല്‍. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ ആ​ഗ്ര പോ​ലീ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ല്‍ എ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ച​രി​ത്ര സ്മാ​ര​ക​മാ​യ താ​ജ്മ​ഹ​ലി​ന്‍റെ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ആ​ളി​ല്ലാ വി​മാ​നം ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച്‌ ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പ​റ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത് നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

ഇ​വ​രെ പോ​ലീ​സ് ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്ത് വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണ്.മെ​ഹ്താ​ബ് ബാ​ഗി​ല്‍ നി​ന്ന് ഇ​വ​ര്‍ വി​ഡി​യോ ക്യാ​മ​റ​യി​ല്‍ പ​ക​ര്‍​ത്തി​യ ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പോ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

