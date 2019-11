എൻജിനിൽ തീപിടിത്തം, വിമാനം അടിയന്തിരമായി നിലത്തിറക്കി : ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്ന വീഡിയോ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്ത്

PAL aircraft Boeing 777 caught on fire mid-flight

The engine of the Boeing 777 aircraft is caught on video while in flames a few minutes after take off from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The video was taken by a Manila-bound Philippine Airlines passenger (PAL).The PAL flight made an emergency landing at LAX and all 347 passengers and 18 crew members were safe, according to PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna. (Video courtesy of Manuel Vincent Sy)READ: https://bit.ly/2XA4Fw5

