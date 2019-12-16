വെടി നിർത്തൽ കരാർ ലംഘിച്ച് പാകിസ്ഥാൻ : ഇന്ത്യൻ ജവാന് വീരമൃത്യു

ശ്രീനഗർ : അതിർത്തിയിൽ വീണ്ടും പ്രകോപനവുമായി പാകിസ്ഥാൻ. ജമ്മു കാശ്മീരിൽ. രാജൗരി ജില്ലയിൽ നൗഷെറ സെക്ടറിൽ കലാലിലെ നിയന്ത്ര രേഖയ്ക്ക് സമീപം 08:30തോടെയാണ് പാകിസ്താന്‍ വെടി നിര്‍ത്തല്‍ കരാര്‍ ലംഘിച്ചത്. വാർത്ത ഏജൻസി ആയ എഎൻഐ സംഭവം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.

Indian Army: In the ongoing heavy exchange of fire, one soldier of Indian Army has lost his life. More details awaited. https://t.co/jIQ4UK3lXj pic.twitter.com/jslEN4wfmr

Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Kalal in Nowshera sector, Rajouri district today at about 2030 hours. Indian Army is retaliating.

