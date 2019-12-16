Latest NewsIndiaNews

വെടി നിർത്തൽ കരാർ ലംഘിച്ച് പാകിസ്ഥാൻ : ഇന്ത്യൻ ജവാന് വീരമൃത്യു

Dec 16, 2019, 09:53 pm IST
ARMY
പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

ശ്രീനഗർ : അതിർത്തിയിൽ വീണ്ടും പ്രകോപനവുമായി പാകിസ്ഥാൻ. ജമ്മു കാശ്മീരിൽ. രാജൗരി ജില്ലയിൽ നൗഷെറ സെക്ടറിൽ കലാലിലെ നിയന്ത്ര രേഖയ്ക്ക് സമീപം  08:30തോടെയാണ് പാകിസ്താന്‍ വെടി നിര്‍ത്തല്‍ കരാര്‍ ലംഘിച്ചത്. വാർത്ത ഏജൻസി ആയ എഎൻഐ സംഭവം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.

പാക് സൈന്യം നടത്തിയ വെടിവെയ്പില്‍ ഒരു ജവാന്‍ വീരമൃത്യു വരിച്ചതായും റിപ്പോർട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന ശക്തമായി തിരിച്ചടിച്ചതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾഅറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

കഴിഞ്ഞ ആഴ്ചയും പാകിസ്ഥാൻ വെടിനിർത്തൽ കരാർ ലംഘനം നടത്തിയിരുന്നു.ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിൽ പൂഞ്ച് ജില്ലയിലെ ഷാപ്പൂർ, കിർണി, ഖാസ്ബ മേഖലകളിലെ നിയന്ത്രണ രേഖയിലാണ് പാകിസ്ഥാന്റെ വെടിവയ്പ്പുണ്ടായത്. ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന ശ്കതമായി തിരിച്ചിടിച്ചു.

Tags

Related Articles

PAKISTAN-IN-BORDER

വീണ്ടും പാകിസ്താന്റെ വെടിനിർത്തൽ കരാർ ലംഘനം : ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന ശ്കതമായി തിരിച്ചടിച്ചു

Dec 12, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
IMRAN-KHAN

രാജ്യത്തിനുള്ളിൽ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്ന ഭീകരാവാദി സംഘടനകളെ നേരിടുകയാണ് യഥാര്‍ത്ഥത്തില്‍ വേണ്ടത് : പാകിസ്ഥാനെതിരെ യൂറോപ്യന്‍ യൂണിയന്‍

Dec 11, 2019, 01:30 pm IST

പാകിസ്ഥാൻകാരോട് ‘ഇന്ത്യക്കാരെ കണ്ടു പഠിക്കാൻ ഉപദേശവുമായി ഇമ്രാന്‍ ഖാൻ

Dec 10, 2019, 06:39 am IST
SANIB

വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പാ​ക്കി​സ്ഥാ​ൻ സൗ​ന്ദ​ര്യ​റാ​ണിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

Dec 6, 2019, 03:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close