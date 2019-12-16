വെടി നിർത്തൽ കരാർ ലംഘിച്ച് പാകിസ്ഥാൻ : ഇന്ത്യൻ ജവാന് വീരമൃത്യു

ശ്രീനഗർ : അതിർത്തിയിൽ വീണ്ടും പ്രകോപനവുമായി പാകിസ്ഥാൻ. ജമ്മു കാശ്മീരിൽ. രാജൗരി ജില്ലയിൽ നൗഷെറ സെക്ടറിൽ കലാലിലെ നിയന്ത്ര രേഖയ്ക്ക് സമീപം 08:30തോടെയാണ് പാകിസ്താന് വെടി നിര്ത്തല് കരാര് ലംഘിച്ചത്. വാർത്ത ഏജൻസി ആയ എഎൻഐ സംഭവം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.
Indian Army: In the ongoing heavy exchange of fire, one soldier of Indian Army has lost his life. More details awaited. https://t.co/jIQ4UK3lXj pic.twitter.com/jslEN4wfmr
— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019
Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Kalal in Nowshera sector, Rajouri district today at about 2030 hours. Indian Army is retaliating.
— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019
പാക് സൈന്യം നടത്തിയ വെടിവെയ്പില് ഒരു ജവാന് വീരമൃത്യു വരിച്ചതായും റിപ്പോർട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന ശക്തമായി തിരിച്ചടിച്ചതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾഅറിവായിട്ടില്ല.
കഴിഞ്ഞ ആഴ്ചയും പാകിസ്ഥാൻ വെടിനിർത്തൽ കരാർ ലംഘനം നടത്തിയിരുന്നു.ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിൽ പൂഞ്ച് ജില്ലയിലെ ഷാപ്പൂർ, കിർണി, ഖാസ്ബ മേഖലകളിലെ നിയന്ത്രണ രേഖയിലാണ് പാകിസ്ഥാന്റെ വെടിവയ്പ്പുണ്ടായത്. ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന ശ്കതമായി തിരിച്ചിടിച്ചു.
Post Your Comments