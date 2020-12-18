സുറിച്ച്: 2020ലെ ഫിഫയുടെ ഏറ്റവും മികച്ച പുരുഷ താരമായി ബയേണ്‍ മ്യൂണിക്കിന്‍റെ പോളിഷ് താരം റോബര്‍ട്ട് ലെവന്‍ഡോവസ്കി തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടു. ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ റൊണാണാള്‍ഡോയും ലിയോണല്‍ മെസിയും ഉയര്‍ത്തിയ വെല്ലുവിളികളെ മറികടന്നാണ് സുവര്‍ണ നേട്ടം ലെവന്‍ഡോവസ്കി സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.

🏆 He's done it! @lewy_official overcomes two of the greatest players in history to become #TheBest FIFA Men's Player for the first time!

🔴 @FCBayern | @LaczyNasPilka 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/TK34hTXcsS

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020