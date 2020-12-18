Latest NewsNewsFootballInternationalSports

2020ലെ ഫിഫ പുരസ്‌കാരങ്ങൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

Dec 18, 2020, 06:45 am IST

സുറിച്ച്: 2020ലെ ഫിഫയുടെ ഏറ്റവും മികച്ച പുരുഷ താരമായി ബയേണ്‍ മ്യൂണിക്കിന്‍റെ പോളിഷ് താരം റോബര്‍ട്ട് ലെവന്‍ഡോവസ്കി തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടു. ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ റൊണാണാള്‍ഡോയും ലിയോണല്‍ മെസിയും ഉയര്‍ത്തിയ വെല്ലുവിളികളെ മറികടന്നാണ് സുവര്‍ണ നേട്ടം ലെവന്‍ഡോവസ്കി സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.

