COVID 19Latest NewsUAENewsIndiaSaudi ArabiaInternationalBahrainGulf

കോവിഡ് മഹാമാരി നേരിടാൻ നൽകുന്ന മഹാമനസ്കത : സൗദിക്കും യു എ ഇ ക്കും നന്ദി അറിയിച്ച് മന്ത്രി

May 8, 2021, 06:33 am IST

ന്യൂഡൽഹി : കോവിഡ് -19 പ്രതിസന്ധി നേരിടുന്ന രാജ്യത്തിന് ലിക്വിഡ് മെഡിക്കൽ ഓക്സിജൻ (എൽഎംഒ) വിതരണം ചെയ്യാമെന്ന് അറിയിച്ച മിഡിൽ ഈസ്റ്റേൺ എണ്ണ ഉൽപ്പാദന രാജ്യങ്ങൾക്ക് നന്ദി അറിയിച്ച് കേന്ദ്ര പെട്രോളിയം മന്ത്രി ധർമേന്ദ്ര പ്രധാൻ.

Read Also : കോവിഡ് മഹാമാരിയും അനുബന്ധമായി ഇന്നുമുതൽ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന ലോക്ക് ഡൗണും : ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട കാര്യങ്ങൾ 

അടുത്ത ആറ് മാസത്തേക്ക് കണ്ടെയ്നറുകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്നതിനുള്ള സൗദി അറേബ്യ, യുഎഇ, ഖത്തർ എന്നിവയുടെ ഓഫറുകളും പ്രധാൻ സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്തു. എൽ‌എം‌ഒ സ്ഥിരമായി ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്ക് വിതരണം ചെയ്യുമെന്നാണ് രാജ്യങ്ങൾ ഉറപ്പ് നൽകിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

“അടുത്ത 6 മാസത്തേക്ക് ഐ‌എസ്ഒ കണ്ടെയ്‌നറുകൾ വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്ത് ഇന്ത്യയുമായി ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രകടിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനും പിന്തുണ നൽകുന്നതിനും എച്ച്ആർഎച്ച് അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ്, എച്ച്ഇ ഡോ. സുൽത്താൻ ജാബെർ, എച്ച്ഇ ഷെരിഡ അൽ-കാബി എന്നിവരോട് എന്റെ അഗാധമായ നന്ദി അറിയിക്കുന്നു “, മന്ത്രി ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

 

Tags
May 8, 2021, 06:33 am IST

Related Articles

ഇസ്രായേൽ പോലീസുമായി ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ ; നൂറോളം പലസ്തീൻകാർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

May 8, 2021, 07:43 am IST

കോവിഡ് വ്യാപനം : പതിനൊന്നോളം സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങൾ സമ്പൂർണ്ണ ലോക്ക് ഡൗണിൽ

May 8, 2021, 07:15 am IST

യു കെയിൽ നിന്നും ലോകത്തെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ കാർഗോ വിമാനം കോവിഡ് പ്രതിരോധ സാധനങ്ങളുമായി ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്ക്

May 8, 2021, 06:55 am IST

കോവിഡ് മഹാമാരിയും അനുബന്ധമായി ഇന്നുമുതൽ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന ലോക്ക് ഡൗണും : ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട കാര്യങ്ങൾ

May 8, 2021, 06:08 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button