ന്യൂഡൽഹി : കോവിഡ് -19 പ്രതിസന്ധി നേരിടുന്ന രാജ്യത്തിന് ലിക്വിഡ് മെഡിക്കൽ ഓക്സിജൻ (എൽഎംഒ) വിതരണം ചെയ്യാമെന്ന് അറിയിച്ച മിഡിൽ ഈസ്റ്റേൺ എണ്ണ ഉൽപ്പാദന രാജ്യങ്ങൾക്ക് നന്ദി അറിയിച്ച് കേന്ദ്ര പെട്രോളിയം മന്ത്രി ധർമേന്ദ്ര പ്രധാൻ.

അടുത്ത ആറ് മാസത്തേക്ക് കണ്ടെയ്നറുകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്നതിനുള്ള സൗദി അറേബ്യ, യുഎഇ, ഖത്തർ എന്നിവയുടെ ഓഫറുകളും പ്രധാൻ സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്തു. എൽ‌എം‌ഒ സ്ഥിരമായി ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്ക് വിതരണം ചെയ്യുമെന്നാണ് രാജ്യങ്ങൾ ഉറപ്പ് നൽകിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

5. With the active support of @IndembAbuDhabi , @indembkwt , @IndEmbDoha , @IndiaInBahrain , @IndianEmbRiyadh & @Indemb_Muscat , we are in the process of securing commercial supplies of LMO into the country through logistics management by @IndianOilcl and @gailindia in coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/1ZDrORU5V3

“അടുത്ത 6 മാസത്തേക്ക് ഐ‌എസ്ഒ കണ്ടെയ്‌നറുകൾ വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്ത് ഇന്ത്യയുമായി ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രകടിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനും പിന്തുണ നൽകുന്നതിനും എച്ച്ആർഎച്ച് അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ്, എച്ച്ഇ ഡോ. സുൽത്താൻ ജാബെർ, എച്ച്ഇ ഷെരിഡ അൽ-കാബി എന്നിവരോട് എന്റെ അഗാധമായ നന്ദി അറിയിക്കുന്നു “, മന്ത്രി ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

6. My deep appreciation to HRH Abdulaziz, HE Dr Sultan Jaber, HE Sherida al-Kaabi for their extended support & special gesture of solidarity with India through the offer of ISO Containers for the next 6 months.Assurance of steady commercial supply of LMO to India is also welcomed pic.twitter.com/PRZMNChT7f

— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 7, 2021